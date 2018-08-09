home/ entertainment
Here's the current release date status of Vishwaroopam 2 and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

First published: August 08, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Author: LMK

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK), which was earlier slated to release on August 9 has postponed its release by a day to August 10, as a mark of respect to departed senior political leader M. Karunanidhi.

PPK is a romance flick starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza in the lead roles. The film has superhit music by Yuvan Shankar Raja who also turns producer with this film. Youngsters are eagerly looking forward to the release of the film as it has been quite a while since a full-fledged love story released in Tamil.

And it looks like Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 will also release on August 10, as earlier planned. There were some murmurs among fans and the trade on whether the film's release will be postponed, due to Karunanidhi's passing away. But Kamala Cinemas in Chennai has opened its advance bookings for the film with August 10 being the release date. Sources in the Telugu industry also confirm that there won't be any postponement in the release of the film.

So, things are back to normal in Tamil Nadu after Kalaignar was laid to rest at Marina around 7 pm today. Regular shows will also resume in all TN theatres from tomorrow.

