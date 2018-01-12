Here is the man behind Aishawary Rais fairytale gowns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan creates magic every time she pulls out fairytale gowns from her wardrobe. The actress dubbed the most beautiful woman in the world rightfully gives us sparkly dreams of Aphrodite as she glides on red carpets internationally. This time too she whipped up magic at a Dubai event wearing a gorgeous royal blue off-shoulder gown. The star was attending a store opening event of a watch brand she is ambassador of.

Mark Bumgarner seems to be the man behind Aishwary’s royal draping. This is the second time the actress has fallen upon the designer, the first time being in Cannes last year. She graced the red carpet in the designer’s iconic Fleur dress. Bumgarner’s petite magnanimous creations can flatter all and no reason why Aishawarya should escape it.

Have a look at Aishwarya's iconic red carpet looks here.

Bumgarner’s fantasy ball gowns are a real sell out. The structured gowns set in princess silhouette make for perfect red carpet drools that stars like to feed their fans. The designer creates his clothing magic in his Filipino atelier using fine Italian fabrics. His designs are even shipped internationally though don’t expect to grab a piece of them for they sell out instantly. As was the case with Aishwarya’s Mikado silk gown with sweetheart neckline. The dress is enlisted at $6000.

However, Aishwarya is not the first Bollywood star to fall for Bumgarner’s dream creations. Several other stars have embraced him starting from Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia. Have a look at their red carpet looks and be ready to be swooned over.