Here is the man behind Aishawary Rais fairytale gowns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan creates magic every time she pulls out fairytale gowns from her wardrobe. The actress dubbed the most beautiful woman in the world rightfully gives us sparkly dreams of Aphrodite as she glides on red carpets internationally. This time too she whipped up magic at a Dubai event wearing a gorgeous royal blue off-shoulder gown. The star was attending a store opening event of a watch brand she is ambassador of.
Aishwarya for @Longines in #DubaiMall #Dubai #Longines @TheDubaiMall #EleganceisanAttitude #LonginesFamily #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaInDubai pic.twitter.com/sV8GqrmjQH
— aishwarya_raifan (@rahul_latchman) January 11, 2018
Mark Bumgarner seems to be the man behind Aishwary’s royal draping. This is the second time the actress has fallen upon the designer, the first time being in Cannes last year. She graced the red carpet in the designer’s iconic Fleur dress. Bumgarner’s petite magnanimous creations can flatter all and no reason why Aishawarya should escape it.
Love, love and love for Aishwarya at The Dubai Mall 🔥#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaInDubai #AishwaryaRai #Dubai #DubaiMall #Longines #LonginesFamily #EleganceisanAttitude @archanasadanand @juniorbachchan @pinkvilla @instantbolly pic.twitter.com/0ZgMKxWKgQ
— aishwarya_raifan (@rahul_latchman) January 11, 2018
Have a look at Aishwarya's iconic red carpet looks here.
Perfection 💕😍🌺 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan x Mark Bumgarner #Cannes2017 Day3 @markbumgarner styled by: @theanisha #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #LifeAtCannes #cannes #cannes70 #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #queenaishwarya #queen #bollywoodstars #aishwarya #queen #markbumgarner #MBwomen
Bumgarner’s fantasy ball gowns are a real sell out. The structured gowns set in princess silhouette make for perfect red carpet drools that stars like to feed their fans. The designer creates his clothing magic in his Filipino atelier using fine Italian fabrics. His designs are even shipped internationally though don’t expect to grab a piece of them for they sell out instantly. As was the case with Aishwarya’s Mikado silk gown with sweetheart neckline. The dress is enlisted at $6000.
However, Aishwarya is not the first Bollywood star to fall for Bumgarner’s dream creations. Several other stars have embraced him starting from Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia. Have a look at their red carpet looks and be ready to be swooned over.
#fashionflashback Gorgeous Parineeti Chopra @parineetichopra in #MarkBumgarner 💕🎀#redcarpet #parineetichopra #bollywood #fuchsia #pink #love #altamoda #filmfare awards #india
The lovely Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia @tamannaahspeaks gets dolled up in #MarkBumgarner for last night's #VanithaAwards 2017 in Kochi, India. Styled by: @sanjanabatra 💕💕💕 #tamannaahbhatia #bollywood #fashioninspo #altamoda #altacostura #mollywood #redcarpet #india #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #MBwomen
The stunning Bipasha @bipashabasu ,Bollywood actress and model in structured teal #markbumgarner gown as celebrity judge for last night's #feminamissindia2017 #MissIndia2017 styled by @theanisha 💚💚💚#bipashabasu #emeraldgreen #fallwinter2017 #redcarpet @markbumgarner #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion
The stunning Indian model and film actress Kriti Sanon @kritisanon in Mark Bumgarner #fw2017 piece for last night's International Indian Film Academy awards #iifa2017 in New York City. Styled by @sukritigrover for @style.cell #iifarocks #kritisanon #markbumgarner #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #iifa
Award winning and legendary Indian actress Madhuri Dixit Nene @madhuridixitnene looking gorgeous and red carpet ready in #MarkBumgarner SS18 black evening gown at the Lux Golden Rose Awards tonight. 🖤🖤🖤 Styled by Ami Patel @stylebyami and @mala_agnani @luxgoldenroseawards #madhuridixit #bollywood #redcarpet #markbumgarner #ss18 #black #bollywooddtyle #bollywoodfashion