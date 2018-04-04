Here’s the secret to Rani Mukerji's successful Hichki act

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has hit the box office with the right tune. With over Rs 34 crore in collection on its 10th day, the movie and its protagonist suffering from Tourettes syndrome is a well declared hit. But you will be surprised to know how she came about perfecting the tics that came with her character of Naina Mathur.

Critics and her fans alike agree that Rani used her tics to accentuate her act than punctuate. "If I am a girl playing Tourette's Syndrome, I cannot be methodical about the fact that this is my line and I take a pause to make a tic and then finish my sentence. If I did that then it would look forceful," said the actress during an interview on Wednesday.

While she may have improvised the script, she wasn’t completely comfortable with the script dictating the timing of her tics. “The script was written like that but I was delivering my lines and ticked whenever I felt it was necessary for my character. A person suffering from Tourettes Syndrom tics when they are emotionally strong. If there is a situation where they are feeling anxious, disturbed, excited or happy, they tic a lot. It is lesser when they are in a relaxed state. In my performance I have taken that graph in mind that at this point Naina is excited that at this point Naina is sad or angry or scared or having these emotions. So I did according to these emotions.”

Rani for the best part of her career has been celebrated for her choice of characters and her dedication towards bringing them alive on screen. Her act as a Tourettes sufferer will also go down among her glorious roles or as she said, “It ticked”.