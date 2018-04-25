Here's why Kareena wanted her comeback film to be an all-female cast

Veere Di Wedding’s much awaited trailer is finally here and fans are loving it. The story of four ladies revealing the not-so-charming yet glamourous side to their lives has got fans swooning. At the trailer launch on Wednesday, one of the film’s lead, Kareena Kapoor even spoke out about making this her comeback film after giving birth to Taimur Ali and why it was this particular film she wanted to make a comeback with.

The actress said that she wanted to break the notion of going for run of the mill films with an A-lister and instead wanted to focus on just being a character in the film and not let fame surpass the role. “I feel a lot of mainstream actresses do not want to be paired with other actresses. I mean I have worked with Salman, Shah Rukh and everyone wants to work with them. But the fact is that I really wanted to be a part of this film and work with Sonam, Swara, Shikha and everyone else and just feel like a teammate. I want to feel like a team player and it has really taught me to get out of the typical commercial zone of being part of those big Bollywood films. I want to be in a film and be a character and it has been a learning experience for me,” the actress added during the launch.

Veere Di Wedding is a story of four close friends struggling to keep to confirm to relationship structures of society. The movie directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will hit theatres on June 1.