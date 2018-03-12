Here’s why Priyanka Chopra was missing at the Oscars

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has become an international red carpet favourite. With her growing popularity due to American prime time television show Quantico, she was an expected name on the Oscars red carpet this year but the actress was sadly missing. While her fans were deeply saddened for Chopra to have not walked down, she later took to Instagram to explain why she skipped the event. It appears sickness seems to be the cause for her to be holed up in her home.

The actress shared a distressed image of her saying she wished good luck to all the nominees and can’t look forward to hearing the winners. She added that she is currently stuck to her bed due to her illness.

#Oscars @ralphandrusso A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

The star had walked the red carpet in 2017 and 2016, stunning her fans and fashion critics with her choice of gown. Last year she even presented an award although this year she was not expected to present any. Chopra is currently working on her next Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake. She also has another film lined up in her kitty called Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson.

Indians were missing from the red carpet altogether this year with Ali Fazal giving the red carpet a miss. His film Victoria and Abdul, starring Judi Dench was even nominated but Fazal chose to give it a miss. He did however, attend the WME party with girlfriend Richa Chadha.