High time Bollywood gives Tiger Shroff an item number!

Sundays are meant to be lazy, laid back and slow paced. That’s how normal people spend the day but not if you are Tiger Shroff. Tiger, seemingly, has no down day. Looks like he is living up to the lines of his debut film Heropanti, “Heropanti, sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi”. Tiger took to Instagram to share a video of his Sunday morning dance routine and he looks no less than a live wire.

Those moves, that flexibility, the precise timing. Everything about that video just makes you want to drop everything and just stare at him. Tiger undoubtedly has the best moves in Bollywood and is one of the best dancers we have seen in many years. While the actor has much work to do in the acting department, this videos makes us want to see him do more dance movies than anything else. Even an item number will do!

View this post on Instagram #mmamatrix #thepathofthewarrior #openingsoon @mmamatrixofficial A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Oct 31, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

On the work front, after the super success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has couple of big films lined up in the coming year. We will see him in director Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2. The film recently wrapped up shoot. Then he moves to director Siddharth Anand’s untitled next which also stars Hrithik Roshan.