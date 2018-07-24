Hina Khan SLAPS a counter legal notice on the jewellery brand in the alleged fraud case

TV actress Hina Khan was recently slapped with a legal notice by a jeweller who accused her of not returning his jewellery. The actress wore the jewellery at an award function organised by a brand which was worth Rs 11 lakh. And now, the Bigg Boss season 11 participant has taken action against the jeweller and has sent them legal notice. She also took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the copy of the notice.

The actress had earlier said that she never wore the jewellery and that her assistant had lost it. She also filed an FIR against her assistant, whom she claims to have collected the jewellery from her house. As per the notice, Hina is asked to return the jewellery, pay Rs 2 lakh towards compensation for loss of business and harassment and tender a written apology. It further states that the actress even issued threats on the company when they persisted her.

However, she confirmed that she did not receive any notice and wants the agency to apologise to her.

The actress made her debut on Television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.