Hina Khan SLAPS a counter legal notice on the jewellery brand in the alleged fraud case

First published: July 23, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

TV actress Hina Khan was recently slapped with a legal notice by a jeweller who accused her of not returning his jewellery. The actress wore the jewellery at an award function organised by a brand which was worth Rs 11 lakh.  And now, the Bigg Boss season 11 participant has taken action against the jeweller and has sent them legal notice. She also took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the copy of the notice.

Since it started in public forum,I m forced to share my response too but d RIGHT WAY. ‬ ‪my advocate @sarthak7468 from Supreme Court of India . Sent a legal notice with proper stamp n signature to them.so this is how a legal notice looks like, not like an unsigned unstamped fake notice created just for cheap publicity..We really work hard to reach where we r n just because ‘a celeb’ is n easy target u will not get to use it to ur benefit... The law works wonders for an innocent who is wrongly accused and it gets better if you have proper proofs. Attaching the courier receipt for my notice.Surprisingly it never appeared for the imaginary notice sent to me. No hawa hawaai only seedhi baat #SatyamevJayate #NotAnEasyTarget

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

The actress had earlier said that she never wore the jewellery and that her assistant had lost it. She also filed an FIR against her assistant, whom she claims to have collected the jewellery from her house. As per the notice, Hina is asked to return the jewellery, pay Rs 2 lakh towards compensation for loss of business and harassment and tender a written apology. It further states that the actress even issued threats on the company when they persisted her.

However, she confirmed that she did not receive any notice and wants the agency to apologise to her.

The actress made her debut on Television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

