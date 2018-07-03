Hina Khan's latest picture in a swimwear rules the internet again!

The queen of controversy Hina Khan, whose sizzling hot pictures have been grabbing all the eyeballs, is back with another smoking hot look to leave fans awestruck. Her pictures in a swimsuit recently gave rise to a series of controversies, and the internet trolled her for ‘disrespecting her culture’. But time and again, the actress has proved that she cares the least about trolls, and is bold enough to continue doing what she loves! Perhaps the reason why she recently posted another bikini-picture of hers, having a gala time in a pool.

Gathering all the attention, Hina created a storm once again flaunting her chiseled body inside the water and was also showered with compliments.

#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Noted to be among the ones to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, Hina previously was into another controversy when she posted a dancing video of hers in a shimmering outfit on Instagram in the month of Ramzan. People bashed her for posing in such clothes in the holy month and she also received quite a few hate comments for the same.

❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 27, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

The actress who rose to fame with the popular TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was also the first runner-up in the reality show Big Boss 11.