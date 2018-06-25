Hindi serial bahus who went viral for the wrong reasons

Indian television shows are like none other. If Bollywood has a huge fan following, hindi serials too boast of an impressive fandom. The characters in these shows enjoy the applause and viewership of fans that can be compared to that of films. The highlight of most Hindi series is the role of the bahu. However somber or villainous her character may be, she role almost always is the most popular on the show. With popularity comes media and fan scrutiny. Every professional and personal move is closely monitored and few have fallen prey close surveillance! Here’s a list of the most popular Bahus who went viral for the wrong reasons.

Sara Khan

Actress Sara Khan become the talk of the town in June. The Bidaai actress’ sister Arya Khan ‘accidently’ shared a video of a naked Sara in a bathtub. The video was posted on Arya’s Instagram story. It was only after the video went viral, that Arya deleted it. But of course, the screenshots taken were enough to do the damage!

Giaa Manek

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya bahu was among those arrested when the Mumbai Police raided a Hookah bar in Khar locality in the month of April.

Shilpa Shinde

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress got trapped in a series of controversies after a leaked MMS video, allegedly involving her, went viral. She faced a lot of backlash on the social media even as she tried to defend herself.

Mona Singh

The TV actress resembled a nude woman in a leaked MMS video clip. This happened when Singh was shooting for a popular TV serial ‘Kya Hua Tera Vada’ and later filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police crime branch.

Ratan Rajput

The Santoshi Maa actress was allegedly molested on the sets of the show by a light man. She reportedly complained about the incident too, but no action was taken.