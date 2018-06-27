Hindi version of Zingaat is out, and here are some songs that were a rage irrespective of the language

Hindi songs are known to bring the whole country together and it is sung in chorus on special occasions. While some Hindi sings are even loved internationally, regional songs are usually left behind. But there comes a time, once in a blue moon, when there are songs that have broken the norm. Irrespective of the language, they’ve became a rage across the nation and sometimes even the globe.

Why This Kolaveri Di

The first in the list has to be ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the Dhanush and Shruti Haasan-starrer 3. In 2011, when the song was released, it had become a rage. Sung by Dhanush, the track was loved by everyone. Many of us have sung this song without even knowing the meaning of the word Kolaveri Di. And we are sure many of you still don’t know the meaning. By the way, on YouTube this song has received more than 150 million views.

Zingaat

Zingaat from the popular Marathi movie Sairat is surely a track that will even make a man with the two left feet dance. The beats of the song are so catchy that it turned out to be a chartbuster, not just in Maharashtra, but all over the country. It has got more than 100 million views on YouTube

Naaka Mukka

The track Naaka Mukka from 2008 release Tamil movie Kadhalil Vizhunthen had received an amazing response. But, then it grabbed more attention after Vidya Balan showed off her sexy moves on the song in the movie The Dirty Picture.

Appadi Podu

We are sure many of you still can’t understand a single word from the song Appadi Podu, but have at least danced once in your life. Vijay and Trisha’s energetic moves were simply outstanding in it.

Randakka

2005’s Randakka from Vikram’s Anniyan was a rage. The beats of the song and the hook phase Randakka Randakka had made the whole country sing this song and dance on it.

Sometimes it just good to dance on the songs which has the lyrics that we don’t understand. They say music is universal and these songs only go to prove that point.