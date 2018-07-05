Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan, the ex-Bigg Boss house roomies to reunite!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan, were definitely the highlights of season 11 with fans being glued to their one-sided relationship. When in the show, they had a fallout when Arshi found that Hiten, her very good friend, saved Shilpa, her rival, in one of the eliminations but they patched up later. And now, it’s time to witness their madness once again as the duo is all set to appear on a show once again.

The two will be coming together for a reality show hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. Arshi took to Instagram to give us a glimpse from the sets of the show in which she is seen dancing alongside Hiten and actor Hussain Kuwajerwala.

What kept us entertained throughout the season 11 of Bigg Boss was Arshi’s innocent flirting with Hiten despite knowing that he is happily married to Gauri Pradhan. While Hiten seemed to care the least about her, Gauri on the other hand said that she has no problem with Arshi since her flirting is harmless and people are getting entertained with it.

The two were also seen in Entertainment Ki Raat after Bigg Boss. While fans were heartbroken post the two were eliminated from the show, the latest news of them reuniting has got everyone excited.