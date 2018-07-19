Hiten Tejwani REACTS as he gets replaced for the FIRST TIME!

Television heartthrob, Hiten Tejwani, has been a household name for almost two decades. He was last seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 that got him a lot of name and fame. His chivalry and charm helped him win a lot hearts. After this, he was all set to make a comeback to daily soaps with a new show. But here comes a shocker. He has been replaced by some other actor and that too without any intimation.

The show titled Namune, a comedy drama, was to have Hiten in the lead but just a few days before the cameras started rolling, he has been replaced by actor Kunal Verma.

“So far, I have replaced actors, but this is the first time I have been replaced without imitation. I have been a part of this industry and such things are quite common. I shot for four days for the pilot of the show. I did a lot of prep for it, as this was also the first time I was venturing into comedy. It’s not an easy genre. It takes effort to get into the skin of the character. I was very excited about the project, but now, what can I say?”, quoted Hiten to TOI.

He also went on to share how the makers of the show felt that he didn’t have the persona of a lower middle-class guy, despite putting in a lot of efforts to make him look like one.

Reportedly, the actor will soon be seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank which has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Hiten had brief roles to play in films like Joggers Park, Krishna Cottage, Anwar, Entertainment, Thoda Lutf Thoda Ishq, Love Games, Shorgul and Saansein. After a good break, he is making a comeback to films.

