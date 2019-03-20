Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

The festival of Holi is incomplete without colours, bhang, tasty food and how can we forget Holi songs? Over the years we have cherished playing with colours, pichkaris and water but its the Holi songs that set the mood going. From Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha's Rang Barse to Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, we all grew up dancing to Bollywood's tunes. But in recent times, we feel that Bollywood's obsession with this festival has decreased as in the last few years we have only seen a handful of Holi centric songs.

Bollywood rules our country and has given us many Holi songs which are a hit with the younger generation even today. But in the last few years, there has been a gradual decline in songs made by our Bollywood filmmakers around this festival. While at the Holi gatherings, we used to find people grooving to the Holi songs but things have changed gradually as people these days prefer hit party numbers over traditional Holi numbers to dance to on the festival.

Here’s a look at the list of new Holi songs we have witnessed in the last two years.

(2018)

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film was one of the biggest hits of the year 2018. The Holi song which features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is a depiction of love in its pure form. The voice of Richa Sharma and Shail Hada add soul to the song whose lyrics are traditional.

Gali Gali- Pataakha (2018)

The song featuring Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and is written by ace writer Gulzar. The song has a typical rural India touch where the actors are busy playing with colours, splashing it on each other and sipping some bhang.

Go Pagal – Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the song features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. In this Holi number, we see Akshay and Huma shaking their leg and enjoying themselves to the fullest. It is sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur.

(2017)

One of the hit songs of the year 2017 saw Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt being their flirtatious best. Released during the festival, the song ruled the charts and was a superhit at Holi parties.

(2017)

The song featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar shows how he tries to make up with his reel life. The song sung by Sonu Nigam has a backdrop of Mathura’s Latth maar tradition that takes place during Holi.

Though the list is short, it is cool, isn't it? Happy Holi to all you colourful peeps!