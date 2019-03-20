Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages for this festive day

The Festival of Colours is here and let the happiness unravel! This great Indian festival lasts for a whole night and day, starting on the eve of Purnima or the Full Moon Day in the month of Falgun. The first evening of the festival is celebrated with the name Holika Dahan or Choti Holi and the following day is called Holi. The festival is celebrated prominently in Northern India and Nepal. Holi purports the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the end of winter. Holi is also a day to meet family and friends and end past rivalries by repairing broken relationships.

So this Holi, we decided to make it more fun as well as easy for you! If you want to send your friends, family, and known acquaintances a cool and colourful Holi wish - here's a variety of them! Just download them and spread the love.

For those of you heading out to play Holi, we urge you to play safe. The best option would be to play with natural, home-made colours. Your skin and hair will thank you immensely for playing Holi the natural way. Make sure that your face is well moisturised before and after. And, of course, oil your hair well. By doing so, the colour doesn't stick on your hair and can be washed off easily. Please ensure that your eyes remain protected. Sunglass will protect your eyes from a misfire of colour filled darts and water jets. The best way to ensure you don't ruin your clothes is to wear your worst clothes that can be discarded. A good quality cleansing milk/makeup remover is better than using soap (right after the play), which will dry up your skin.

Currently, most Indian towns are facing acute water scarcity. The reckless use of water during Holi is being disputed. The idea of a waterless Holi seems unusual at first, particularly as the weather becomes hotter around Holi - the water provides a pleasant comfort. However, in some urban areas, citizens go without water for numerous days. A waterless Holi doesn't seem wasteful simply for a celebration.

Happy Holi!