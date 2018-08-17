12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen to receive the BAFTA honour

Hollywood filmmaker Steve McQueen whose 2013 period drama film 12 Years a Slave, is now to receive the BAFTA honour. McQueen is the recipient of this year's John Schlesinger Britannia Award, announced BAFTA Los Angeles on Thursday. Actress Viola Davis who is also the lead star in McQueen's yet unreleased film Widows will present the honour to him. This year's Britannia Awards are to take place on 26th October.

In the past, personalities like Peter Weir, Jim Sheridan, Mike Newell, Anthony Minghella and Stephen Frears have received the award.

12 Years a Slave, an adaptation of Solomon Northup's memoir with the same name, bagged a number of Academy Awards including that of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. With this, McQueen became the first black British producer to win the award. For his artwork, he has also received the Turner Prize, the highest award presented to a British visual artist.

McQueen's other significant films are Hunger and Shame. He has also made numerous acclaimed short films like Bear, Five Easy Pieces, Exodus, Western Deep and Static.