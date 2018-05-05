13 Reasons Why-2: Here’s why these images lead to new assumptions

Netflix show 13 Reasons Why kicked off a new addiction for teens and adults. Ever since the end of the last season, fans had been yearning for its next season. The first season left the viewers questioning the suicide attempt by one of the characters. After the end of season one, fans were left wondering whether it’s the lead character Hannah Baker’s rapist or someone else was involved in her suicide. It’s an answer only the next season will reveal. And they may find that answer soon. Netflix has released images of the next season and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The new images of the coming season have the lead characters Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), Bryce Walker (Justin Prentince), Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh), Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro) and new addition Caleb (RJ Brown). One image even shows Mr. Porter holding Bryce up against a wall. That’s probably his reaction post Clay opening up to him about the tapes. Another has Clay sitting in his room, facing an unrevealed character. There’s an image Tony Padilla crying next to his destroyed car while one has Hannah’s mother Olivia standing outside the court talking to media. The most significant one however is on that has Jessica standing at the court with evidence. It opens up to assumptions of Jessica standing as evidence in Hannah’s case. But the main question still remains the hook-Will Bryce be convicted?

Season 2 will premiere on May 18 and fans can assume Clay was the one to shoot himself at the end of the last season. 13 Reasons Why is an American mystery teen drama released in 2017 which gained wide applause across the globe.