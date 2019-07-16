Antara Kashyap July 16 2019, 11.20 pm July 16 2019, 11.20 pm

13 Reasons Why was a show that changed how the world saw depression and suicide. The show became extremely popular since the day it released because it showed how bullying and shaming can affect the ental health of a teen and can drive them to take their own life. The show also dealt with other relevant issues such as the toxic environment in high schools, cyber crimes, stalking, sexual harassment, gaslighting among other stuff. But it invited a lot of negativity, as a certain section of people pointed out that it glorified suicide. The portrayal of Hannah Baker's suicide on the show was also another trigger with reports of an increase in teenage suicides after it came out. Now, two years after its release, the makers have decided that they will remove the particular scene.

In a tweet by the official Twitter handle of 13 Reasons Why, the show creator Brian Yorkey released a statement that after consulting several medical experts they have decided to remove the scene, prior to the release of the show's third season. The scene, in which Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) takes her life by slicing her veins in her bathtub, was the source of an ongoing debate with people finding it too graphic, and a trigger for suicidal and depressed people. “No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.” Yorkey said in the statement.

Check out the tweet below:

A statement from our show creator Brian Yorkey. pic.twitter.com/J6XiD9LVkU — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) July 16, 2019

The show's third season is about to return to Netflix later this year. The second season of this show took off from the perpetrators of Hannah Baker's death and the consequences their actions faced. The second season also showed a few characters coming in terms with their sexual assault and pressing charges against the crime. The show also received criticism by showing one of the characters bringing a gun to the school, in the light of school shootings in the US.