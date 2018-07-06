15 pounds more to lose for Jessica Alba to be comfortable in her own skin

The Sin City star Jessica Alba is now a mother of three as she recently gave birth to her son Haynes. But that’s not an excuse for her to let those extra kilos bog her down and pull her out of shape. Postpartum weight gain is obvious, but Jessica has dedicated herself to lose all the extra bulges she gained after pregnancy. She is so dedicated that even on her holiday she does not want to ditch her workout.

She is currently touring Mexico with her family and amidst all the fun and exploring, she is squeezing her workout sessions in her schedule. Her recent Instagram post said it all. Wearing a gym wear, Jessica posted a selfie on Instagram and stated that she still has to lose 15 pounds to be perfect.

Here’s her post:

She gave birth to her third child Haynes in the month of January and since then she has been on a mission to get back in shape. She has been putting in a lot of efforts for the same. Even if that means she has to pull off three different forms of exercises in a single day.

Otherwise, Jessica was also in the news recently when she made a revelation over the sexual assault she suffered at the age of 13.