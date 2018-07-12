20-year-old Kylie Jenner makes it to the Forbes list with $900 million in her kitty

It’s time to rejoice for all the Kylie Jenner fans, as the reality star has made it on yet another magazine cover, but hey it’s not because of her killer looks. This time it’s because of her FAT ASSETS.

Born into a rich family must have given her a pretty good head start, but her hard work and business mind can’t go unnoticed. At a tender age of 20, and between having a baby, Kylie has made the Forbes’ annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Woah, it’s surely BIG!

How 20-year-old Kylie Jenner built a $900 million fortune in less than 3 years:https://t.co/PtJG2vfl3k #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/JLDtlir40k — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2018

Grabbing spot number 27, with an estimated net worth of $900 million, the 20-year-old is the sole owner of her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, with virtually no partners or capital.

“I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,” Kylie told Forbes.

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics is now worth nearly $800 million and Jenner owns 100% of the company. Kylie, who is featured on the magazine’s cover, is the youngest person to ever make it to the list.

Kylie's on the verge of becoming the fastest person to a billion; male or female. Remember, Zuckerberg hit the mark at 23, and by all projections, Kylie will do it at 21.

Kylie, you are a true inspiration to many!