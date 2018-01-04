2018 Golden Globe Awards nomination list is out and it’s full of surprises

The nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards are announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone and by the looks of it, they promise to be full of surprises.

The Shape of Water leads with seven nominations, including best picture, director, and actress, all in the drama category. It is closely followed by The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with six nominations. In the musical or comedy categories, Lady Bird reigns with four nods, although it may face stiff competition from I, Tonya which got three nods and The Greatest Showman. WWII thriller Dunkirk too got a nomination in the Best Director category. Christopher Nolan can look forward to taking home his first Golden Globe if the film wins.

Although what comes as a shock in the Best Film category is three nominations to All the Money in the World, a Ridley Scott film that underwent hasty reshoots and edits this fall after Scott decided to replace star Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. The replacement following a series of accusations of sexual misconduct against Spacey. The film is yet to release in theatres even though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has seen it and liked it well enough to cite it for best director, actress (Michelle Williams), and supporting actor (Plummer) category.

As for the Television awards, Big Little Lies got the maximum nominations, six in total. The Handmaid’s Tale, which, like Big Little Lies, recently won big at the Emmys, was tied for most-decorated drama with This Is Us; each earned three nominations. Meanwhile, few comedies stood out from the pack; several series were give two nominations each, including Globes favorite Black-ish, Amazon’s brand-new stunner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Aziz Ansari’s Netflix gem Master of None, the new Showtime hit SMILF, and NBC’s well-liked revival of Will & Grace.

The Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers and air on January 7 on NBC.