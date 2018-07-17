2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z lead nominations among others

The lead nominees for 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was announced this afternoon (July 17) and rapper Cardi B is in the lead with the highest number of nominations. The new mother, who welcomed daughter Kulture earlier this month, has received 10 nominations in various categories including video, song, and artist of the year.

The steaming hot rapper’s Fitnesse remix with Bruno Mars received five nominations, including video of the year and song of the year. Besides her song Bartier Cardi is also nominated in the Best Latin category for Dinero.

“The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity – and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, who recently released their collaborative album The Carters, have been nominated for eight awards. On the other hand, Gambino and Drake received seven nominations each and Bruno Mars is up for six awards.

Other top contenders include Ariana Grande, Camilio Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug.