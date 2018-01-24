2018 Oscar nominations are here and it throws little surprises, The Shape Of Water bags 13 nods

The nominations for the 90th annual Oscar awards were announced on Tuesday, January 23 at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees in 24 categories were announced by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis and were joined by Academy President John Bailey. The Academy awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row in an event that will be aired live on ABC on March 4.

The Shape of Water topped the list with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and a few of technical and visual awards. Close on the heels is Dunkirk even though the film is largely nominated in technical categories, apart from Best Picture and Best Director. Third in line is Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress. Greta Gerwig is the only woman to be nominated for the Best Director’s category. Although passed over by the Golden Globes, Gerwig is only the fifth woman in the history of Academy award to be nominated in this category. If she wins, she’ll become the second woman to do so. Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman to ever be nominated in the cinematography category. In this phase of the Time’s Up campaign, there is clearly a lot of work to be done.

The complete list of 2018 nominees are as follows: