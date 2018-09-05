22 July: Paul Greengrass’ Norwegian terror drama to roll on Netflix soon

Get ready to witness the deadliest ever series on Netflix this October!

The steaming giant that Netflix is has recently popped the trailer for 22 July, and oh-boy it’ll surely give you goosebumps. Well, the series is not at all a work of fiction as it depicts a rather gruesome story highlighting the deadliest attack in Norway history since WWII. Known for his supreme film-making skills, the drama comes straight from the Academy Award-nominated director Paul Greengrass. For the uninitiated, due to Paul’s journalistic expertise, he is inclined towards modern historical tragedies, as he did with Captain Phillips, United 93 and Bloody Sunday.

22 July will make its debut on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Hey but wait, that’s not it, as along with the paid subscribers the series will also be making it to selected theaters so it can qualify for any Oscars and/or Golden Globes that could come its way.

Written and helmed by Greengrass, 22 July is based upon the book One of Us: The Story of an Attack in Norway – and Its Aftermath by Åsne Seierstad. It is produced by Scott Rudin, Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, and Eli Bush and stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, Isak Bakli Aglen.