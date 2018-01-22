24th SAG complete winners list: Three Billboards, Big Little Lies and This is Us win big

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off with typical gusto as actors from movies and television waited with baited breath to be honoured for their performances. Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri won big and TV shows This is Us and Big Little Lies dominated the prime time television awards categories.

Gary Oldman won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Similarly, Alexander Skarsgard won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Big Little Lies and Nicole Kidman won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the same show.

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture and This is us won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Here is the full list of winners.

Courtesy: Facebook/Screen Actors Guild Awards

Movie Awards

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Wonder Woman"

Television Awards

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

"This Is Us"

"Veep"

"Game of Thrones"