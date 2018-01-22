24th SAG complete winners list: Three Billboards, Big Little Lies and This is Us win big

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off with typical gusto as actors from movies and television waited with baited breath to be honoured for their performances. Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri won big and TV shows This is Us and Big Little Lies dominated the prime time television awards categories.
Gary Oldman won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the Darkest Hour and Frances McDormand picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.
Similarly, Alexander Skarsgard won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Big Little Lies and Nicole Kidman won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the same show.Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture and This is us won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Here is the full list of winners.
Courtesy: Facebook/Screen Actors Guild Awards
Movie AwardsOutstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Wonder Woman"
Television AwardsOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, "The Crown"Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy, "Shameless"Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"This Is Us"Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Veep"Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series"Game of Thrones"