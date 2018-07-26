3 is company! Nick Bateman and GF Maria are all set to welcome their first child

Ladies, this may break your heart a little, but nevertheless, it's great news. Instagram sensation-turned-actor, Nick Bateman recently announced his girlfriend Maria Corrigan's pregnancy on social media in the sweetest way possible.

'Table for three please,' is what he captioned the beautiful picture of him with his girlfriend and her a baby bump.

Table for three please A post shared by Nick Bateman (@nick__bateman) on Jul 25, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

How cute is that? Congratulations to you two.

Nick and Maria began dating in 2008 and since then their relationship has been rock solid. For over a decade, these two have been ruling the hearts of their fans with their social media presence. We are sure that their mini version too will turn out to be an internet sensation. And why not! With genes of the fabulous looking Nick and Maria, the outcome can only be the better version.

Nick has films like Hobo with a Shotgun, A Winter wedding, Tapped and many others registered in his name. Maria did feature in a few films but is famous for her modelling stints.