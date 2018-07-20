4 men charged for murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion

A grand jury indicted four men over the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion. The men named Dedrick Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, 22, Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22 have been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, court records state.

The real name of XXXTentacion was Jahseh Onfroy and he was shot dead last month while leaving a motorcycle dealership store in Deerfield Beach. A warrant filed in the case suggests that XXXtentacion’s car was blocked by a dark-coloured SUV and two men with masks emerged out of the SUV with guns.

The rapper who had a Louis Vuitton bag that contained $50,000 cash in it was oblivious that the men had come to rob him, say police. The 20-year-old rapper was shot several times by one or more gunmen who fled with the bag full of money, revealed the authorities. The indictment has Boatwright’s name mentioned on it as the guy who fatally shot the rapper.

While Williams was arrested two days after the incident took place, Boatwright was only arrested earlier this month on another drug charge. The search for Allen and Newsome continues.

The surveillance cameras in the store had captured Williams as XXXTentacion was shopping there, depict court records. Williams, on his part told the cops that he was with others at the motorcycle shop but had no clue about the plans to rob the rapper. "Williams stated that he wanted to tell the truth... Williams stated he was fearful of being labelled a snitch when he went to prison," the warrant says.

Williams’ girlfriend revealed to the cops that he was involved but Boatwright and Newsome were the ones to carry out the murder and robbery for real. Amongst the other evidences include mobile phone video and pictures with three of the suspects carrying large amount of cash.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star.