5 fictional characters from Hollywood who have the perfect relationship advice for Indian men

Don't you sometimes wish that you could be a character in a novel? There would be no work, just larger-than-life adventures, and a love interest who has a genuine interest in you. Oh, to live in a fictional world would be a dream come true. Novels and television series are the mirrors to our souls, as what we think and feel is portrayed through the language of words and visuals. Ever been so encumbered with the trials and tribulations of your favourite characters that it starts to affect you physically? Or shedding copious amounts of tears over the fate of your beloved character's death? The agony is not lost on anyone who loves fictional characters.

After reading the fate of the star-crossed protagonists in a novel, we start trying to fathom how one could possibly love someone so much, that they could die for them or even face their worst fears. We all have seen the agony of watching Ted Mosby trying to woo the lady of his dreams and fail (until he succeeded) or screamed at our screens, watching Hodor dying to save Bran.

So, what sage advice would these characters give to men when it comes to relationships? Let's find out.

Harry Potter (Harry Potter Series)

Harry always had a gaggle of girls mooning over him. Though portrayed to be shy and reluctant, he starts a relationship with Cho Chang after much difficulty, however, it crashes and burns. Eventually, he ends up falling for Ginny Weasley, the classic archetype of the best friend's sister. So in short, Harry is a rather moody and unsure person when it comes to love and ends up being too good to the people he loves. Harry is clueless about love and suffers the same predicament as we do: confessing our attraction to our crush.Harry predictable advice:

“I wouldn't know what to say, except that I do not understand girls very much. Hermione says I should be more attentive and try to read signals when girls speak to me. So, I guess, that would also be my advice to you. What I can say is, don't forget to tell the person how you feel with a grand gesture and after suitable”

Sheldon Copper (The Big Bang Theory)

How can someone not love Sheldon? With his eccentric quirks and cluelessness about sarcasm, he is one of the most adorable TV show characters. Though he is the most practical person you can ever see, eventually he also falls in love, or in his words, conforms to the social protocol.

Sheldon’s predictable advice:

“Though, if you must ask for help, here is the greatest advice I could give you: Relationship Agreement. It will save you much heartbreak. Bazinga! If you really want to find someone, find a person who is just like you. If you really like them, you will feel a heightened sense of ecstasy and would like to share your time with them. You can thank me after you have successfully completed the task. A thank you note will suffice, along with the new edition of Flash.”

Marianne Dashwood (Sense and Sensibility - Jane Austen)

The middle Miss Dashwood with a spitfire of a personality and a cavalier disregard for rules, is the perfect heroine, who is just ready to fall in love with the next comely, romantic gentleman who can match her step for step. Though, not a good judge of character, she comes to her senses eventually.

Marianne predictable advice:

“A perfect partner for you to engage with and to court, would be a person who has passion and charm. If there is no fire between the two of you, there isn't any point in pursuing the relationship, although, only the fire is not enough to salvage a companionship. Yes, do not fall prey to only the good looks of the other side; look at their heart as well. Sometimes, a person may love you, but it might not be enough. It will be extremely delightful if they can quote Shakespeare at the drop of a hat.”

Ser Jorah Mormont (Game of Thrones series)

Unlucky in love, Ser Jorah is the classic example of the poor friend-zoned guy. Even though he does everything for the person he loves, she prefers to look the other way. I'm sure we relate to his plight at some level.

Ser Jorah’s predictable advice:

“Never lose heart even if the object of your desire can't see you the way you want them to. If it is meant to happen, it will surely happen. If you love someone, be ready to do anything for them. Carry on with all your heart, you never know; persistence may one day pay off.”

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones series)

The Mother of Dragons is not just an expert in the 'Game of Thrones' but also in the game of love. She is a passionate woman with a guarded heart which only a few have been able to penetrate, barring her dragons, of course. She is a lover in the truest sense and once she gives her heart to someone, she makes it a point to honor it until the very end. Also, she is the queen of friend-zoning unsuitable candidates.

Daeneryspredictable advice:

“Love is sacrifice. If you are not willing to give yourself up for the other person, you are not really in love. Also, when the time comes, you must be ready to sacrifice more than just your heart. Guard your heart with a lock which only a worthy companion has the key to. Find someone who unleashes the dragon within you. ”

Disclaimer: Take this advice at your own risk!