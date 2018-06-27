5 of the most expensive music videos ever made in the West

To become a powerhouse pop star, you need a few powerhouse music videos in your arsenal and they don’t come cheap. In fact, big time music videos can cost the same amount as small major Hollywood flicks, with budgets ranging from $2 to $7 million dollars.

But hello! FYI, we feel it’s a small price to pay for eternal fame. And so here today we bring to you five of the most expensive music albums created in West, but baby, they are totally worth it.

Taylor Swift, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift’s reputation went for a monumental shift with the release of her new single Look What You Made Me Do. The former country-turned-pop singer shifted her persona yet again, from America’s serial dating sweetheart to a serious badass. And she has spared no expense in the transformation. Swift’s new music video shows her bathing in a tub full of Neil Lane diamonds, worth more than $10 million, estimates the New York Post. The jewels were reportedly loaned to the star for the shoot, accompanied by their very own security tea, making this one of the most expensive music videos ever made. Woah!

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, ‘Scream’

The cost of this music video featuring the iconic dynamic sibling duo topped $7 million in May 1995, the equivalent of $11 million today. The futuristic black and white film directed by Mark Romanek is said to have cost so much because of the five-week deadline in which the video was made. In an interview with Slash Film, Romanek had said, “The song brought to mind these sounds of explosions and stuff, in the beginning, sounded like spaceship engines igniting, so we had to build huge sets and do all these huge effects.”

Madonna, ‘Express Yourself’

The queen of pop is no stranger to spending a pretty penny on music videos. The material girl proved she’s all about the cash when she expressed herself at the fullest in this soul-stirring music, where $5 million budget went to pay Fincher’s (director) salary.

Guns N’ Roses, ‘Estranged’

This 9.5-minute video made in 1993 by Propaganda Films is the third part of an unofficial series based on a story by Axl Rose’s friend Del James. The video is rumoured to have cost $4 million, though director Mark Romanek suggested it actually hit the $9 million mark. Dolphins, an oil tanker and Slash emerging from the ocean like Venus on the half-shell are among the special effects that made the video this freaking costly.

Gwen Stefani, ‘Make Me Like You’

The Sophie Muller-directed video was created during Stefani’s live performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Multiple sets, costume changes and creative camerawork added up to create the approximate $4 million cost of creating something in real-time. According to Clavadetscher, the biggest change to the industry has been the budgets creatives have to work with. “We are all suffering the effects of the MP3 world where nobody buys music anymore,” he said.

Well, that’s binging on some serious dollars, honey. Don’t you think?