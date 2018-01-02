6 upcoming and most awaited superhero movies in 2018

From Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to DC’s Justice League, 2017 has been a treat for superhero movie buffs. Easily the highest grossing films of the year, both DC and Marvel have brought about a new era of superhero movies. While every year holds the promise of more such blockbuster from Marvel, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros., 2018 is shaping up to be especially packed with men and women in capes and tights. Here’s a handy guide to all of the superhero films releasing in 2018.

After dazzling audiences in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther is set to leap into his solo debut, Black Panther, in February 2018. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film will follow T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, as he faces off against his foes. The film also might feature the last remaining Infinity stone – the Soul stone.

The New Mutants are a bunch of teenage mutants who started life as a spin-off from the Marvel X-Men comics. The group are learning to control their mutant powers, and, in the comic book, they are guided by Professor Charles Xavier. Like Doctor Strange, New Mutants focus more on the supernatural and the mystic elements of the genre. Also, given the age of the characters, their personal dramas are often interwoven into storylines. Directed by Josh Boone, the New Mutants is already in pre-production, but no casting has been confirmed yet. However, it is heavily rumored that James McAvoy will appear as Charles Xavier.

Easily the biggest superhero movie of 2018, Infinity War will continue after the events of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', and 'Captain America: Civil War'. The first teaser-trailer is already the most watched trailer on the internet and fans cannot wait to see how the ten year storyline unfolds in the end. The Avengers are torn apart from the events of Civil War, but they must join their forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to defeat the all-powerful Thanos before he destroys the universe.

Even though understanding his full backstory requires a Ph.D. in X-Men, Deadpool is still one of Marvel’s most popular mutants. The Merc with a Mouth is back and that can only mean a lot of action packed with witty and sarcastic dialogues. Reynolds will return to play the R-rated anti-hero and the movie is directed by David Leitch. The movie is expected to poke fun at the superhero movie genre, and of course will be R-rated.

Ant-Man and The Wasp will be the first Marvel movie to follow Infinity War. The movie would revolve around Scott Lang – who is trying to balance his life as a father and being Ant-Man. He is soon presented with a new mission requiring him to team up with Hope Van Dyne as the Wasp. Evangeline Lilly will be seen in the wasp costume.

Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa is a superhero with the ability to harness the power of the ocean. He’s already made a brief debut in Justice League in November 2017. From there, the character will go on to star in his own, self-titled movie. However, it is unclear if the events in the movie are set in a pre- Justice League era or not. ​