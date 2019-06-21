In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.45 pm June 21 2019, 9.45 pm

“You got troubles, I got em too… la la… You’ve got a friend in me”

Ugh, the feels! Finally, finally, we’ll get to see our cutest friends on-screen again. It’s been a long wait, dearies! Pixar and Disney are coming back with their awesome, brilliant, fantabulous movie Toy Story 4. This movie will serve as the sequel to 2010’s Toy Story 3. That long, huh?

The film begins after the events of Toy Story 3, where Woody and his gang find a new appreciation after Andy gives them off to Bonnie Anderson. In this installment, we will be introduced to Forky, a spork that has been made into a toy in an Arts and Crafts class. Forky suffers from an existential crisis (say what!?) and refuses to acknowledge his life as a toy. But, Woody and others help him find his way through. Aww! See, that’s why we love Woody and Lightyear! A lot of other old toys will join this beautiful journey, including Mr. Potato Head and Bo Peep. Tom Hanks and the rest of the voice actors will reprise their roles (duh!).

Toy Story 4 hits your nearest theaters on 21st June 2019. In May 2019, in the first of its pre-sales, Toy Story 4 smashed all the Fandango records for most tickets sold by an animated flick. Rumors are the industry is predicting a weekend opening of US $180-200 million. *faints*

Technicalities aside, we all are desperately waiting for the release of one of our fave childhood movie. Industry predictions are pretty amazing. But, what does astrology say? Find out.

Astrological Observations

Movie’s fate in USA

The movie Toy Story 4 is set to release in the USA when Cancer Ascendant is on the rise. Crafty Mercury is positioned therein. Ruler of the Ascendant Moon is in the last of the earth sign, Capricorn and stationed in the seventh house. The mighty Sun, along with Mars and the shadow planet Rahu, is in the dual-natured air sign, Gemini. All of them are positioned in the 12th house. This indicates that a lot of efforts and a ton of money was spent to make the movie. The position of Mercury is to work well to make this movie a great success. More and more people are likely to go to the theatres to watch the film. Venus is in its own sign of Taurus and stationed in the eleventh house, linked with gain. In opposition to Venus, Jupiter is in the water sign of Scorpio and positioned in the fifth house. The position of the two benefices seems very supportive. This movie is likely to receive a decent reception in most of the regions.

Performance of the star cast

The benevolent Jupiter occupies the fifth house. In opposition to Jupiter, Venus is in its own sign of Taurus and stationed in the eleventh house, linked with gain. Although the ruler of the fifth house, Mars is not in a happy position, the lead cast and other members of the crew will be applauded for their work. Viewers are to appreciate the performance of the cast.

The box-office collection in America