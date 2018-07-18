A bare-chested 25 feet statue of Jeff Goldblum finds its way in London

Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum has been immortalised as a 25-feet statue in London. This comes to mark the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park. A bare-chested Jeff sitting next to London’s Tower Bridge has indeed caught great attention of the tourists.

The statue shows him recreating his famous pose as Dr Ian Malcolm from the 1993 dinosaur movie. Standing tall at over 3 metres and seven metres long, the giant statue was built over a span of six weeks and 250 hours. That’s something now!

The torso meme has been shared around the world and even turned into a Funko collectible toy. NOWTV commissioned the homage to Goldblum who spoke about shooting the epic scene, stating that it wasn’t scripted at all.

“I don’t think it was in the script. It’s supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don’t think anybody fought me on that,” he revealed to reporters.

Well, Goldblum admires how the picture has called for numerous memes on the internet. He recently earned his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and featured alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern and the late Richard Attenborough in the hit flick.