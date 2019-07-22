Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 9.18 pm July 22 2019, 9.18 pm

Tom Hanks has played a diversity of roles throughout his four-decade career in Hollywood. Nevertheless, he is still popularly known for his role as Forrest Gump, the sweet young man from Alabama. Even after all these years, it seems like Hanks still fits best in sweet roles that inspire positivity. He has taken up a similar role for his next titled A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, where he will be portraying television personality, Fred Rogers. Hanks seems like a perfect fit into the character bursting with positivity for everyone around him.

The film's plot revolves around journalist Lloyd Vogel, who is assigned to write a profile on Fred Rogers. Vogel does not hide his cynical nature and disinterest towards Rogers' simple and positive ideologies. Rogers, on the other hand, does not get affected by this and continues to be his positive self. The trailer shows the progress between their relationship and a subtle battle between both their natures.

Fred Rogers was a television personality known for his friendly nature which made audiences connect with him very quickly. He would end each program of his by saying, "You've made this day a special day, by just your being you. There's no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are." He also served as an icon for children's education and entertainment. He passed away in 2003 due to stomach cancer.

The film's primary cast includes Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Watson, and Chris Cooper. Directed by Marielle Heller, it is set to release on November 22.

Watch the trailer of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: