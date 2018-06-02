A chiseled, drenched and shirtless Chris Hemsworth in the first look of Bad Times at the El Royale

Actor Chris Hemsworth is set to star in Bad Times at the El Royale, a forthcoming thriller. He shared his first look from the film, on his Instagram handle. In it, Chris is seen standing all drenched amid heavy rain, stretching out his hands. He also shared another photo wherein he appears in the middle of a lush, yellow field, followed by co-star Dakota Johnson.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 1, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

What's the film all about?

"Set in the 1960s, seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption - before everything goes to hell," Chris writes.

The film will be directed by Drew Goddard. This marks a reunion for Drew and Chris. The director-actor duo earlier worked together in the 2012 film The Cabin in the Woods.

Chris was last seen in Avenger: Infinity War and is still basking in the success of his character Thor.

Bad Tines at the El Royale is set to release on October 5.