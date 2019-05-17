A Dog's Journey will do averagely well at the box office, predict the stars!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 6.01 pm May 17 2019, 6.01 pm

Dogs have been man’s best friend, and we all know how emotional peeps can get about their dogs. On the same note, a new movie is about to release on the 17th of May called A Dog’s Journey, and we are all super excited to watch this cute film!

This comedy-drama is directed by Gail Mancuso and has actors like Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott and more. The movie is based on a novel written by Cameron in the year 2012 and a sequel to A Dog’s Purpose which was released in 2017. The movie shows a journey of a dog and his love for all the people he meets on his way. With the legit comedy, the on-point drama and the swag of this dog in the movie, we are sure to be entertained by this film, for real!

Astrological Observations:

Movie's fate in America

“A Dog's Journey” is an upcoming American Comedy-Drama Adventure film releasing in America under the Gemini Ascendant, the lord of the Ascendant posited in the 11th house of the chart. The movie may not have a nice opening in the beginning but would pick up the pace and attract the people in a few days. People who keep pets and love them will surely be interested in watching this film. This movie would also attract the audience as the story loosely surrounds “Balley” (A Dog) who finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond with the people who love him. He goes on this adventure wherein he experiences many lives filled with love, friendship, and devotion. The screening of comedy-drama and adventure scenes may please the audience as well. The movie would mainly impress toddlers, teenagers, and families. However, adults may not take much interest in the film. So chances are that it may fail to attract a certain section of the audience. The critics may give a mixed review but will also appreciate the movie for its making, and the concept adopted to portray pets endearingly.

The performance of the cast

Both, the actors will do a fab job with their roles and will entertain the audience. Moreover, the combination of comedy with adventure in the movie would also be an exciting blend to witness. The audience would appreciate the beautiful teamwork and the performances of all the stars affiliated with this movie. The work of all the technicians including the music bit would be good enough for the viewers to acknowledge.

Box office collection in America and overseas

The Producers of the movie may have an average box office collection from the film as the position of Moon is not comfortable but will have the support of Jupiter in the releasing chart. Thus, the overall collection would satisfy the makers of the movie from most of the territories in America. The film would also have an average box office collection from other countries!

We wish this one hell of a movie a great success!