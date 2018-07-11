A grateful Dwayne Johnson thanks NYC for a Fast and Furious career of 20 years

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson, on Wednesday, arrived at New York City to attend the world premiere of Skyscraper. It was just another glitzy Hollywood event for others, but for Dwayne, it was almost an emotional reunion with the city that witnessed his beginning. And who doesn't agree? Beginnings are special. "This city made my career, so tonight I’m beyond grateful to give back and say THANK YOU," he wrote.

And how is he feeling? "Very very excited, a nervous, a little sentimental. Because I measured it out, and from the red carpet to where I started my career from, Madison Square Garden, is 2.2 miles. 2.2 miles from where I started my career, I am having a big premiere," he said.

Skyscraper, the film that has brought him to NYC again, is an action film also starring Neve Campbell and Chin Han alongside others.

"This film is easily, the most physically demanding role I’ve ever played. The number-one anchor with audiences all around the world is the bond of family. Regardless of race or culture or class or religion, the ideology of family is one everyone relates to. There’s something very visceral about a family being torn apart, and the parents doing everything they can to protect their young," he had said in an earlier interview.

The film, however, is receiving average to poor reviews. But doesn't take away the 'fast and furious' ride Dwayne has had!

Congratulations, The Rock...