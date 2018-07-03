A stage malfunction hampers Beyonce and Jay-Z's performance in Poland

Singer Beyonce and rapper husband Jay-Z dropped a surprise album, Everything is Love, on Saturday, June 16. The pair, who’s currently on their On The Run II tour, faced an emergency situation in the midst of their concert in Poland. The couple suffered a stage malfunction where their flying stage suddenly stopped working while they were performing on Young Forever.

In the middle of their concert at Warsaw, Poland, when their flying stage suddenly stopped, six people had to help secure a ladder to rescue the couple. In a video posted by a fan on Twitter, Beyonce is seen with the crew, climbing down a ladder in a black leotard and matching thigh-high boots.

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d — Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018

It was when the fans figured out that something was wrong just after the credits began to roll on the screen after the two concluded their song. The stage crew was quick to get the ladder and rescued them just on time!

However, Queen B didn’t let this stage malfunction damper her enthusiasm. While waiting to make her exit, she broke into a little dance for the crowd, gave them flying kisses.

The On The Run II tour has been has been entertaining throughout. The Drunk In Love couple previously, in their Glassgow concert, played a video on the monitor which featured Beyonce in a bridal wear and a home footage of their twins. The video left the audience wondering whether they were witnessing a vow renewal ceremony of the two, considering Jay Z speaking publicly about their marriage trouble earlier and how they have worked through it.