'A Star Is Born' cinematographer Matthew Libatique arrested for assaulting police

Oscar-nominated American cinematographer Matthew Libatique has been arrested and charged with attacking paramedics and police in Poland. According to AP, the incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Bydgoszcz near the cinematographer’s hotel. His altercation with the police and paramedics reportedly happened while he was attending a film festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an ambulance was brought in for Libatique, who was said to have been seen ‘staggering’. Reports further add that during the altercation, a paramedic suffered a broken tooth and other injuries.

"The patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive works and hit the head of the emergency medical team," ambulance service official Krzysztof Wisniewski told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

The filmmaker was taken to the hospital following the incident. A Polish police spokeswoman told media outlets that ‘Libatique appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had facial injuries’.

"Mr. Libatique was involved in an alleged incident that led to his detention and is being held on a potential charge of assaulting a police officer and a paramedic here in Bydgoszcz. This is now a legal matter that the EnergaCamerimage Festival is not in a position to discuss. We can make no further comments at this time," informed Kazimierz Suwala, festival office manager for Camerimage to THR.

Libatique is expected to appear in court on Thursday and could face an imprisonment of up to 3 years if convicted.