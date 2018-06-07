A Star Is Born trailer: Lady Gaga’s first movie hits your heart!

Bradley Cooper, who is known for his performances in films like The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, The Hangover Part III, etc., is all set to make his directorial debut with the film A Star Is Born. This movie marks the debut of Lady Gaga as a lead actress and will see Bradley play a crucial role. The trailer of A Star Is Born is out now, and it has surely impressed us.

After watching the trailer, we can say that this one seems to be a sweet romantic-musical. The trailer has some amazing songs and music surely seems to be the highlight of the movie. Well, the surprise is surely Lady Gaga. We have seen her mostly wearing those quirky outfits and having different types of hairstyles. But, here in the movie she has a very simple look, without much make-up and she is looking beautiful.

Well, Bradley Cooper has always been one of the hottest Hollywood actors and this film unveils a new talent of the star. Who knew Bradley Cooper could sing! The film will feature Bradley as a country singer and he surely nails it. Now we are waiting to see how much he impresses us with his directorial skills.

The movie also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott.

A Star Is Born is a remake of 1937 released film with the same name. Produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor, the film is slated to release on October 5, 2018.