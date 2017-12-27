Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kiccha Sudeep all set for his Hollywood debut in a sci-fi film

Sandalwood superstar Sudeep has already mesmerized the audience in languages like Tamil, Hindi and Telugu along with Kannada. Now the ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’ will be finally making his Hollywood debut in the upcoming sci-fi film Risen. The film is set to be directed by Australian filmmaker Eddie Arya. Sudeep will essay the role of an army officer and he’s expected to join the sets from February 2018 in New York. Eddie was in India this year in October to complete the paperwork for the project. A photo shoot was conducted then in order to finalise Kiccha’s look.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, a source close to Sudeep said, “All the formalities are completed. Sudeep will start shooting from February next year and he’s really excited. It’s an action-packed role and audiences will get to see Sudeep in some high-octane, futuristic action scenes. In the first narration, Sudeep gave his nod and he’s eagerly looking forward to starting the shoot as he’s really excited about the project.”

The sci-fi film is going to be based on the Chelyabinsk meteorite explosion. In the same interview the source also added, “It’s partly based on the meteor that exploded in airburst over Chelyabinsk oblast, Russia. The explosion seriously injured over 1000 people and nearly 7000 buildings were damaged by the impact. The aftermath of this incident and the subsequent rescue operations forms the crux of the story.”

Eddie who is known for films such as The Navigator and The System was on the lookout for an Indian actor when he was introduced to Sudeep’s work by one of his assistants and soon things were finalised to bring Sudeep on board.

Meanwhile, Sudeep who is currently hosting the fifth season of Kannada version of Bigg Boss, is busy with a couple of Kannada scripts. Besides he is also working in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He is also expected to collaborate with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a period drama in Hindi.