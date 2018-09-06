AC/DC is keeping it Young, even after his death

Legendary rock band AC/DC lost their guitarist Malcolm Young last year but according to reports, his presence will be felt in an upcoming album. The band is currently working on unreleased material recorded by Young during the early 2000s. Angus and Malcolm Young were the founding members of AC/DC.

Five years before the launch of their 15th album titled Black Ice (2008), the Young brothers got together in a studio to compose "hundred" of songs. Reports say that the best moments of these recording sessions will be compiled with audio tracks from other band members to create the album, which will be a dedication to the memory of the late Young.

Australian Rock band AC/DC's Angus Young performs in Sevilla on May 10, 2016.

Aussie rockers AC/DC wrote a new chapter in their 42-year career today, launching a European tour with Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose replacing Brian Johnson as frontman. / AFP PHOTO / CRISTINA QUICLER

AC/DC went through several changes in their lineup over the course of its history. Back in 2016, their singer Brian Johnson was forced to resign from the band because he developed a hearing problem. The singer was then replaced by Axl Rose, best known for his involvement with Guns N’ Roses. In 2015, Phil Rudd was kicked out because of him possessing drugs and charges of threatening to kill people.

At present, word on the street is that the band is now getting back together in Vancouver. Malcolm Young had passed away in November 18, 2017, after suffering from dementia for many years. The new album is likely to have Axl Rose as the vocalist, per reports.