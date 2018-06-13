Action legends John Cena and Jackie Chan team up for their upcoming film

Nothing can be cooler for action film fans to see big real-life action stars come together on the screen. Talking about action legends, here’s something to blow your mind! It’s time for two action legends to team up in an upcoming action-thiller. Guessing already? They are none other than your favourite stars John Cena and Jackie Chan. Yes, you’ve heard it right! Scroll down for further details.

The American professional wrestler has signed on to star alongside martial arts icon Jackie Chan. The duo will star in an action-thriller from 'Need for Speed' director Scott Waugh. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cena will replace Sylvester Stallone, who was originally reported to play the character. The Arash Amel written action thriller will see Chan as a private security contractor called in to extract the workers from a Chinese oil refinery in the Middle East when it comes under attack. The action legends will be seen teaming up after Chan learns that that the attackers' real plan is to steal the oil from the refinery.

The one that has been proving himself in comedy roles of late, will be finally getting back to action in a co-lead role with Chan. It’s needless to mention how interesting it will be to catch the two on the screen as they both will be bringing their own entertaining action styles to dispose of the villains.