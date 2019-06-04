Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 12.15 am June 04 2019, 12.15 am

Here's how long it took actor Nicolas Cage and wife Erica Koike to get divorced. Just four days. Four days after their marriage, the couple now stands officially divorced. Reportedly, Nicholas tried to annul his marriage with his fourth wife saying that his decision to wed Erika came when he was intoxicated and wasn't aware of “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” as well as “the full nature and extent of her criminal history.”

As per a report on TMZ, the attempt of annulment was in vain and Cage opted for a divorce. The divorce was granted on Friday, May 31st. Erica, we hear, wasn't up for the annulment and had sought spousal support. It is yet to be clarified if she received one.

Cage's first marriage was with Patricia Arquette which lasted from 1995 to 2001. Their divorce was followed by Cage beginning to date Lisa Marie Presley who he married in 2002. Three months into their wedding, they decided to opt for a divorce. In 2004, he married Alice Kim, a waitress he met at a restaurant he often dropped in at. Cage and Kim together have a child named Kal-El. Cage and his former girlfriend Christina Fulton also have a child called Weston.

Erika, on the other hand, was also married before. Into her previous marriage, in 2006, she was charged with domestic violence against her husband. In 2014, they got divorced. In 2008 and 2011, Erika was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol twice. Apart from being on probation, she was also required to perform community services.

A couple of hours after Erika and Cage married, a photo of them engrossed into a heated argument started doing the rounds of the internet.