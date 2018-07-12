Actress Demi Moore loses $169k – find out how

Looks like Hollywood actress Demi Moore is paying for something she did not commit! Moore has fallen prey to a major credit card fraud case with bills running up to $169k over several weeks, according to federal prosecutors. TMZ reported that a person named David Matthew Read reported Moore's card lost or stolen in March and when the new card was delivered through FedEx, the man somehow managed to pick it up and went on a spending spree.

He was spotted on CCTV at the FedEx and was nabbed in April. Federal prosecutors said Read has confessed to the activity and is still in L.A. County Jail. A criminal complaint was filed against Read recently.

Moore started her career by doing a minor role in the movie Choices in 1981 and went on to establish herself as one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses since the early 1990s. She reportedly earns a staggering $ 22 million every year. A major amount of her wealth comes from acting, endorsements and production. Apart from this, the actress is also an investor in a Hollywood chain of themed restaurants along with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actress, best known for her film role in Ghost had a net worth of $150 million in 2018. Lastly, hope all will be good in Demi’s paradise soon.