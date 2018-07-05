Actress Linda Hunt is finally recovering - Check the details!

Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt met with a car accident on Monday in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the 73-year-old was visibly shaken and taken to the hospital after the paramedics evaluated her. The actress recently shared her health update and announced that she is recovering. And thanking all her well-wishers, she also mentioned that the car crash fortunately didn’t leave her any serious injuries.

“Yesterday I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital. I’m pleased to report I’m recovering well and have no serious injuries. Thank you for all the well wishes! I’m looking forward to starting production on NCIS: Los Angeles later this summer,” said Hunt in a statement.

TMZ reports that the other drivers involved in the accident also suffered so minor injuries.

Hunt won the Oscar in 1984 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Year of Living Dangerously, in which she also stood as the first person to win a character of the opposite sex.

She is best known for her character Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles. She has appeared in more than 200 episodes of the series. She is also best known for her roles in The Practice, Carnivale and Disney’s Pocahontas.