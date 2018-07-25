Actress Roseanne Barr: I'm disgusted over support for James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn lost his job as the director of the Guardians Of the Galaxy series, thanks to his series of tweets over child rape and pedophilia. But a lot of people came out in support of him. Around 50 online petitions were filed in support of the director urging Disney to get him back as the director. And now, actress Roseanne Barr has given a statement that she’s ‘disgusted’ with the widespread support that the filmmaker has received despite his pedophile jokes.

I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 24, 2018

Explaining its decision to part ways with the director, Walt Disney chairman Alan Horn was earlier quoted saying, “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him."

Defending himself, Gunn had said, “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo.”

Several names from the industry like Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Dave Prautista and Karen Gillan had raised their voice for Gunn’s reinstatement to the Marvel movie franchise. One of the petitions had earned more than more than 270,000 electronic signatures.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Will Gunn get his job back? Let’s wait and watch.