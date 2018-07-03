Adam Sandler just gate-crashed a couple's wedding in Montreal!

Imagine your favourite star gatecrashing your big day and posing for a picture! How big would the giggle be? Actor-comedian-musician Adam Sandler just made it so much special for two of his fans who were getting married! Kevin and Alex had not foreseen this guest coming, we are sure.

The wedding was taking place at Montreal's Le Mount Stephen hotel. Bride Alex spotted Sandler dining with his family at the terrace. Both she and Kevin happen to be his big fans and she had to seize the chance!

"I saw them looking at us, because people always look at a girl in her wedding dress,” she said, laughing, and decided to seize the opportunity to talk to the star. “I was like, Adam Sandler, it’s you," she told TIME.

She then yelled his name. A smiling Sandler walked up to them and wished them well. He could not attend the wedding but posed for pictures with the newlyweds

"He couldn't make it (to the wedding), but she was ecstatic, absolutely over the moon. We couldn't believe it," Kevin told News Station.

Such an adorable gesture!