Adele embracing new single status 'by joining dating app for celebs'

Singer Adele is embracing her new single status by reportedly joining a celebrity dating app, in the hope of finding new love there. The 31-year-old award-winning singer split from her husband Simon Konecki last month, though they were allegedly estranged from each other since Christmas. She has now opened the door to a new relationship by signing up to dating app Raya, which boasts a number of single celebrities among its numbers. Hollywood A-listers Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone have both turned to online dating through the app, in the hope of meeting 'the one'.

The Daily Star has reported that an insider said, “It’s a big move for Adele, She was convinced to do it by her friends. She goes out so rarely and gets recognised almost everywhere she goes. It seems like the most feasible way to date.” This comes just days after Adele marked her 31st birthday with an emotional post on Instagram admitting how hard the past months have been.

She described how the past year had 'tried her so hard' - and then joked she would be releasing a drum and bass album to cover the fallout from the split. In the frank post, Adele didn't hold back with the fruity language that she has been known to use. Along with four black and white images of her smiling and looking happy, Adele wrote, "This is 31… thank f***ing god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."