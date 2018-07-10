After Lil Skies, it's now rapper G-Eazy who was denied entry into Canada

For years we have been hearing stories about artists having difficulty when trying to enter Canada for their concerts. Just after the Red Roses rapper Lil Skies was held at the Canada airport for hours, another artist joins the club. Rapper G-Eazy was also recently denied entry into Canada and the result of which led to the cancelling of a huge show he had.

TMZ reports that G-Eazy and his crew ran into issues with Canadian customs agents when they touched down in Calgary on Monday. The rapper was set to be a headliner at the Cowboys Music Festival, which coincides with the Calgary Stampede. To the much disappointment of the excited audience, the show was called off at the last moment.

The Cowboys Dance Hall released a statement on Monday night saying, "Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control. Refunds will be processed at the online point of purchase (Showpass)."

Though the reason of the rapper being turned away at the Canadian border still remains unknown, sources suggest that G-Eazy’s recent cocaine arrest in Sweden ‘has something to do with it’.

The rapper was arrested in Sweden after he allegedly attacked security guards who discovered cocaine in his pocket. He was immediately taken into custody post that on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.