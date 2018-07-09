After Morgan Freeman’s sexual misconduct expose, Diane Warren wants people to give him a break

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman was accused of sexual misconduct for his inappropriate comments to his assistants and also reporters. At a time when Hollywood is witnessing popular figures being hauled up for their misdemeanors, songwriter Diane Warren has come out in support of Freeman.

Back in May, eight women had accused Freeman of harassing and making inappropriate remarks at them on the sets and at publicity tours. Freeman, on his part, had apologized when the accusations surfaced, adding that he did not plan on offending anyone.

Warren, who wrote the MeToo anthem titled Til it Happens to You, reportedly said that activists and people who made allegations of sexual misconduct, should be aware of the differences between assault and flirting.

“It's hard to say it's (#MeToo movement) gone too far, but there's a couple of people that I know personally that I feel bad for and, with the Morgan Freeman thing, you go, 'Really?' If somebody says, 'Nice legs' or 'You're really cute...' if someone said that to me, I wouldn't treat it as assault," she was quoted as saying by World Entertainment News Network.

"I mean he's (Freeman) 80 years old, it's a different time. It's like when George (H.W.) Bush pinched a girl on her a** - he's 90 years old. Give him a break,” she had told the portal.

Earlier, actress Suzanne Somers defended Freeman. She had said that Freeman was just flirting. The MeToo moment had taken off in 2017, after women began opening up on filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and his malpractices.