image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

After over a decade, The Big Bang Theory to end with a bang!

Hollywood

After over a decade, The Big Bang Theory to end with a bang!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   August 23 2018, 4.16 pm
back
EntertainmenthollywoodseriesTelevisionThe Big Bang Theory.TV showwarner bros
nextForbes 10 highest-paid actors: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on list with George Clooney as No.1
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' high end car collection will drive you nuts!