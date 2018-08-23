After over a decade, The Big Bang Theory to end with a bang!

A TV sitcom that ran for close to 12 years, famous American series The Big Bang Theory finally comes to an end after its 12th season. After a premiere on 24th September this year, the season will conclude in May 2019. With this, one of the longest running shows in the US TV kitty will end, but it shall do so with an 'epic' close!

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bringTheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close," the makers' Twitter post announcing the show's end read.

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring #TheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close.” -Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

Thanking fans for their uninterrupted support, they also shared a picture of the whole cast, probably sending many down the memory lane.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons..." pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

Despite the popularity, the show's critical reception had mellowed down of late. Besides, The Big Bang Theory is probably the most expensive comedy show that the US has ever produced. As per a report on Entertainment Weekly, all of the series' actors had signed fresh deals in 2017, charging a whopping amount of money per episode.

However, since the news broke, fans are tripping over different emotions. Some can't cope with the fact that their favourite series is going off air soon!

I will not accept that this will be the final season for the @bigbangtheory. I will not, and you can’t make me. #thebigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/gUgg6QVvRd — Kelsey (@kmelam2) August 23, 2018

Over 4000 people are telling you not to end the show its not fair u must continue it! It brings people so much joy and takes them to a good place! You must continue it! @bigbangtheory @missmayim @MelissaRauch @simonhelberg @kunalnayyar #JohnnyGalecki #jimparsons #thebigbangtheory — Shiroz Levi (@Shiroz12) August 23, 2018

What? This is unacceptable, I love #TheBigBangTheory, I demand that this show keep going forever! — Hikikomori Rich (@RCee2013) August 22, 2018

So sad that the Big Bang theory will end after this season 😢😢. Love the show so much, oh well guess I’ll just have to buy on DVD 😏🙊😁 @thebigbangshow #TheBigBangTheory — Aliesha Williamson (@Aliesha_sha_sha) August 22, 2018

However, another set of viewers heave a sigh of relief.

The Big Bang Theory is finally calling it a day. How did this programme drag on for 12 seasons? Listen to the show without the canned laughter - next level cringe. Good riddance.#TheBigBangTheory — Daniel Eaglesfield (@DEaglesfield) August 23, 2018

Finally. I hate this show. I hate its fake portrayal of geekdom and everything it stands for. #TheBigBangTheory — Rango (@RangoSSB) August 22, 2018

Now that the Big Bang Theory is ending, America can finally begin to heal after all these years. — Jordan Miller (@JordanMillzSF) August 22, 2018

Which side are you on?