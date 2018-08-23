After over a decade, The Big Bang Theory to end with a bang!

A TV sitcom that ran for close to 12 years, famous American series The Big Bang Theory finally comes to an end after its 12th season. After a premiere on 24th September this year, the season will conclude in May 2019. With this, one of the longest running shows in the US TV kitty will end, but it shall do so with an 'epic' close!
"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring
TheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close," the makers' Twitter post announcing the show's end read.
Thanking fans for their uninterrupted support, they also shared a picture of the whole cast, probably sending many down the memory lane.
Despite the popularity, the show's critical reception had mellowed down of late. Besides, The Big Bang Theory is probably the most expensive comedy show that the US has ever produced. As per a report on Entertainment Weekly, all of the series' actors had signed fresh deals in 2017, charging a whopping amount of money per episode.
However, since the news broke, fans are tripping over different emotions. Some can't cope with the fact that their favourite series is going off air soon!
However, another set of viewers heave a sigh of relief.
Which side are you on?